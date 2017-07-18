A 10-Year-Old Miami Boy May Be Latest — And Among Youngest — Victim Of Opioid Crisis

By David Ovalle 41 minutes ago

Shantell Banks, the mother of Alton Banks, a 10-year-old Miami boy who may be among Florida’s youngest opiod victims, posted this tribute to him on her Facebook page. Miami detectives are investigating how he might have a potent painkill that was found in his system, according to preliminary toxicology reports.
Credit Family photo

A 10-year-old Miami boy may be among the youngest victims of Florida’s opioid crisis.

Preliminary toxicology tests show that Alton Banks had the potent painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed at his Overtown home in June, authorities said on Monday.

The death comes against the backdrop of a staggering opioid crisis that has wreaked havoc across the country, with hundreds of South Florida drug users fatally overdosing in recent years. But illegal fentanyl and some of its synthetic cousins can be so powerful that just a speck, breathed in or absorbed through the skin, can fatally affect an unwitting victim.

Investigators believe Alton, a fifth-grader at Frederick Douglass Elementary, may be just such a victim.

On June 23, the boy began vomiting after returning home from an outing at a neighborhood pool. That evening, he was found unconscious. Paramedics rushed to his home on the 100 block of Northwest 13th Street that evening. Doctors pronounced him dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami detectives are still trying to piece together his final day.

Read the full story at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
Opioids
opioid crisis

Related Content

Report: Fentanyl Now Florida’s Deadliest Drug

By May 23, 2017

A new report from Florida medical examiners finds fentanyl caused more deaths than any other drug in Florida last year.

State Gets $3M Grant For Drug Court Programs

By Jul 17, 2017

The federal government is giving the state $3 million for drug court programs in the wake of an opioid epidemic.

Florida Governor Scott Signs Tough Fentanyl Law In West Palm Beach

By Jul 11, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

Florida is enacting tough new penalties on dealers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Palm Beach County Considers Suing Drug Companies Whose Products Have Fueled Opioid Crisis

By Jul 12, 2017
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

At the suggestion of a Palm Beach County Commissioner, the county is looking into suing drug companies whose products are at the heart of the opioid crisis.