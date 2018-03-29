10 Million Floridians Sign Up To Donate Organs

An organization says 10 million Floridians have signed up to donate organs and tissues through its donor registry.

Donate Life Florida says Florida's registry is the third largest in the nation.

Ninety-five percent of the state's donors have come through the state's tax collectors and Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, where residents completing driver license transactions can sign up.

The registry was established in 1997, and the organization says it's contributed to nearly 37,000 life-saving transplant surgeries in the state.

Executive Director Christopher Carroll says more donors are needed, with roughly 115,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list.

